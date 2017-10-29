Firemen issue warning after petrol can set ablaze

Firefighters have issued a warning to the public after a petrol can was set on fire while trying to light a chiminea in Leyland this afternoon.

The fire service was called to the rear garden of a house on Rowan Croft, Clayton-le-Woods just after lunchtime today.

They had to extinguish the petrol can and gave advice about the dangers of using petrol as an accelerant. No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for South Ribble Fire Service said: "While we do not discourage people using chimineas we recommend taking proper precautions when using them to avoid any injuries.

"Ensure your chiminea is sat on stable surface and avoid placing it on decking or near trees and structures which could easily catch fire.

"Never use chemicals such as petrol or bio-ethanol to start of reinvigorate a fire.

"Never leave the fire unattended. Be careful not to drink too much alcohol if you are in charge of a chiminea. Consider keeping a garden hose or bucket of sand or water nearby, just in-case."

Members of the public can contact the fire service on 0800 169 1125 or www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk for more information on safety in the home.