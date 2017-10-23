Firefighters tackle Preston van blaze

An investigation has been launched after a fire crew doused a van blaze in the early hours.

Firefighters were called to a location on The Green in Ribbleton at 2am on Monday, October 23.

A van parked on the roadway had been set alight, the fire service said.

The cause of the blaze is suspected to have been deliberate and the incident has been referred to Lancashire Police.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service statement read: "Firefighters from Preston used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"Lighting equipment was also in use at the scene.

"Police were requested at the incident as the cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate and an investigation is now underway."