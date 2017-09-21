Firefighters tackle mini bus blaze

Fire crews dealt with a blaze on a mini bus in Leyland this afternoon.
The incident involving the 20 seater bus happened on Midge Hall Lane.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 2.27pm.
Two crews - one from Leyland, the other from Bamber Bridge - attended.
The red and white mini bus was well alight when they got there, with the driver standing next to the vehicle.
It is not known if there were any passengers on the bus at the time, but the fire service said there were no casualties.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.
No other vehicle was involved.
