Firefighters tackle mini bus blaze

Fire crews dealt with a blaze on a mini bus in Leyland this afternoon.

The incident involving the 20 seater bus happened on Midge Hall Lane.

Mini bus fire on Midge Hall Lane, Leyland

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 2.27pm.

Two crews - one from Leyland, the other from Bamber Bridge - attended.

The red and white mini bus was well alight when they got there, with the driver standing next to the vehicle.

It is not known if there were any passengers on the bus at the time, but the fire service said there were no casualties.

Mini bus fire on Midge Hall Lane, Leyland

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

No other vehicle was involved.

Mini bus fire on Midge Hall Lane, Leyland

Mini bus fire, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland

Mini bus fire, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland