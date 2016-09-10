Firefighters kept busy by early morning blazes

Firefighters were called to two caravan blazes in the space of 20 minutes this morning.

Crews from Chorley were called to Runshaw Lane, Euxton, at around 4.18am, the fire service said, while crews from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to Cedar Avenue, just over half a mile away, at 4.37am.

The Runshaw Lane fire involved a single caravan, and was put out using hose jets. Firefighters were on the scene for around 90 minutes.

The blaze in Cedar Avenue involved a caravan and two cars, and took around 50 minutes to extinguish.

Investigations into both fires are now underway.