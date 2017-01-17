Firefighters called to kitchen blaze

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the kitchen of a house in Layton after a box of Quality Street chocolates was left on a hotplate, say fire services.

Firefighters arrived at the property on Lakeway at around 10am to find the cooker in the kitchen well alight.

The family were waiting outside the property after being alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

Crews equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

Crew Manager Andrew Jones said: "Fortunately, the occupants of this property had a smoke alarm and were able to exit the property quickly. We would like to remind the public that they can have smoke alarms fitted free of charge by the fire service. Anyone without a smoke alarm can call 0800 169 1125 to arrange an installation."

Nobody was injured in the incident.