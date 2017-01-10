Firefighters called to early morning house fire in Fulwood

Fire fighters were called to a blaze at an empty property on Manor Avenue in Fulwood early this morning.

Two engines from Preston were alerted to the blaze at around 4.15am this morning (10 January) by a neighbour who heard the smoke alarm, say fire services.

Fire fighters arrived to find flames coming out of a side window.

Four breathing apparatuses, one hose-reel and a ventilation unit were used to combat the blaze and clear smoke from the property.

There are not thought to have been any casualties as a result of the incident.

An investigation is on-going into the cause of the fire.