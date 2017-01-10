Search

Firefighters called to early morning house fire in Fulwood

The blazetook place at an empty property on Manor Avenue in Fulwood

The blazetook place at an empty property on Manor Avenue in Fulwood

0
Have your say

Fire fighters were called to a blaze at an empty property on Manor Avenue in Fulwood early this morning.

Two engines from Preston were alerted to the blaze at around 4.15am this morning (10 January) by a neighbour who heard the smoke alarm, say fire services.

Fire fighters arrived to find flames coming out of a side window.

Four breathing apparatuses, one hose-reel and a ventilation unit were used to combat the blaze and clear smoke from the property.

There are not thought to have been any casualties as a result of the incident.

An investigation is on-going into the cause of the fire.