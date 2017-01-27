Firefighters called to early morning attic blaze

Firefighters were called to an attic fire in Preston after items stored next to downlights smouldered and set alight, say fire services.

Two crews from Bamber Bridge and Preston attended the incident on Hampshire Road in Walton-Le-Dale at around 3am on 27 January.

Fire crews cut away burning beams to stop any spread and doused the flames with water.

Crew Manager Alex Shaw said: "We were called to an incident in an attic after items in plastic bags were placed close to downlights and caught fire. Luckily the occupant of the house was half awake and heard the fire. It's important to remember that smoke alarms don't usually sound for attic fires.

"Please ensure that any items you have stored in the attic are not located close to any electrical objects as they can heat up and set alight."

Nobody was injured during the incident.