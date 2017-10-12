Firearms stolen in Ribble Valley burglary

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a selection of firearms were stolen during a burglary in Rimington.

Offenders approached the property on Rimington Lane between 12-45 and 2-25pm yesterday.

After gaining access to the address three rifles, two shotguns and some ammunition were stolen.

Several watches, some high-value jewellery and around £1,750 in cash were also taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Martin Kennedy, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a high-value burglary in Rimington.

“Offenders have broken into a property and taken cash, watches and jewellery.

“During the raid a number of firearms and ammunition have also been stolen. These include three bolt action rifles, a Winchester shotgun and a Browning shotgun.

“We would like to reassure residents we believe this is an isolated incident and inquiries are on-going to locate the offenders.

“If you saw anything unusual, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting crime reference EG1707112.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.