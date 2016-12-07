Fire services release shocking drone footage of today's fire at an Altham salvage yard

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have released shocking drone footage showing the scale of today's (7 December) fire in at an Altham scrapyard.
In the film, flames can be seen shooting up tens of meters into the air while thick black smoke billows around the site of the fire.
Firefighters can be seen valiantly battling the flames with hosepipes while lorries pass the scene on the nearby M65.
The footage was shot by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services using a drone from Canadian based company Aeryon Labs.