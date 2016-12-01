Fire services called to a blaze in a Samlesbury barn

Fire crews were called to a fire in a barn at 1pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 30 November).

Two fire engines and crews from Preston attended the incident on Whalley Road where they found around 50 tonnes of sawdust on fire.

Farm employees used bucket tractors to remove the sawdust and firefighters damped down the fire with hosereel jets.

Fire crews then scanned the residue with a thermal imaging camera to locate any smouldering hot-spots still to be extinguished.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

