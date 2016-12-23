Fire services attend kitchen blaze in block of flats

Crews from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the fire on Mainway, Lancaster at around 9.30pm yesterday evening (22 December).

Firefighters arrived to the fire on the second floor of a 12-storey block to find the kitchen window orange with flames.

Crews equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish a fire.

Two women were given a precautionary check by paramedics but neither woman was hospitalised.

The flat suffered significant damage, say fire services.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.