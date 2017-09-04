Fire outside Fulwood flats sparks emergency call out

A fire started in a large industrial sized wheelie bin at the back of flats in Fulwood, say fire services.

Two fire engines from Preston were called out to Derby Road at around 7.30pm on September 3 to a fire which was "smouldering".

Crews used a hose-reel jet to put out the fire which in the bin which mostly contained cardboard.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to what we believe was an accidental fire in a large bin.

"The fire was confined to the bin and thankfully did not damage the building.

"At this moment in time we have no reason to believe the fire was suspicious."

Nobody was injured during the incident.