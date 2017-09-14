Fire in PA system at bingo hall melts lampshade in ladies' toilets

An electrical fault in a bingo hall PA system sparked an emergency call out in Preston, say fire services.

Crews were alerted to the incident at the Club 3,000 bingo hall on New Hall Lane by an Automatic Fire Alarm at around 9.15am on September 14.

Two pumps from Fulwood and Penwortham arrived at the scene to find the fire out but smoke still billowing from the ladies' toilets.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a bingo hall after a fire started in the wiring loom of the PA system in the ladies' toilets.

"Wiring for the PA system, which was located in the ceiling, was heat damaged and the toilets were smoke damaged.

"A lamp shade also melted."

Crews used fans to ventilate the toilets.

The hall was closed at the time of the incident and nobody was present, fire officers confirmed.