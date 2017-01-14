Fire in abandoned pub was ‘deliberate’

Firefighters tackled a blaze in an abandoned pub amid fears a man was trapped inside.

Four engines from Preston fire station were called to Ribbleton Lane at around 3.50am to a fire in the abandoned Old England pub.

A woman at the scene believed her boyfriend may have been trapped inside by the smoke.

Six firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus searched the property, including the basement, but no casualties were found and the fire was extinguished,

It is believed the fire was started deliberately, and police are investigating.

Watch manager Mark Woodward said: “These sort of fires are deliberate and dangerous.

“Going into an abandoned building is extremely dangerous for our crews. It puts us at great risk to search it.

“People who start these fires must consider the consequences of their actions.”