Fire in abandoned car in Fulwood sparks call-out

A fire in the engine compartment of a car sparked an emergency call-out in Fulwood, say fire fighters.

Crews were called out to the scene of the fire on Royal Avenue just off Garstang Road at around 11pm on September 11.

The fire, which was confined to the engine compartment, was extinguished using a hose reel.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "One fire engine from Fulwood attended a fire involving a car which had been abandoned on a road.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire."

The cause of the fire is unknown and a joint police and fire investigation has been launched.