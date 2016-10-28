Fire crews tackle house blaze in Penwortham

Fire crews were battling a blaze at a house in Penwortham on Friday morning.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene in Bramble Court, after they were called just after 4am.

The property was “well alight” when three fire engines arrived, and a further two were called for.

Six fire fighters in breathing apparatus were at the Kingsfold address, and six hose reels and two ventilation units were in use.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said everyone was accounted for, and nobody needed to be rescued.

At about 4.45am, crews withdrew from the property and began to use an aerial ladder platform to tackle the blaze, using it as a water tower.

One pump remained at the scene at about 8am.

An investigation is due to be launched into the cause of the fire.