Fire crews rescue three after flat fire in Preston

Firefighters rescued three people from a smoke filled flat in Preston following a fire.

Two fire engines from Preston were called out to the ground floor property on Trawden Crescent after curtains were reported to have caught fire just before 1am on October 5.

Crews arrived to find three people still in the property with the curtains having burnt out.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We received reports of a fire in a flat where curtains had caught alight.

"A smoke alarm sounded and neighbours raised the alarm.

"Three adults were still inside when we arrived and they were led out of the property.

"They were checked over for smoke inhalation.

"One person was taken to hospital."

"The fire had gone out when we arrived but we ventilated the property."

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured during the incident.