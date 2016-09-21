Fire crews rescue man from lift

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped in a lift in Preston city centre.

The man raised the alarm at around 8pm last night after the elevator became stuck between the second and third floors of a high rise block of flats.

Crews from Preston and Penwortham attended Lime House on Ringway and managed to free him.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “One crew stayed with the lift and the other went up to the top floor, isolated the power and then wound the lift down manually to be level with the second floor before we could open the doors and get him out.

“I don’t know how long the man had been in there before we were called, but he was fine. He wasn’t distressed at all.”