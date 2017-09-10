Fire crews race to Preston pizza blaze

Three fire crews dashed to a house fire in Preston after reports someone was trapped inside.

But when firefighters - two engines from Preston and one from Penwortham - arrived in Silverdale Drive, Fulwood at around 11.15pm on Saturday all the occupants were safely out of the property. No-one was injured.

The crews, wearing breathing apparatus, put out a fire in the kitchen.

A brigade spokesman said: “A pizza had been overcooked and had generated a lot of smoke.

“The 999 call reported that someone might be trapped by fire inside the house and three fire engines and crews were allocated to the incident with the prospect of search and rescue work to do.”