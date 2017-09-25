Firefighters in Preston are calling for a stop to nuisance fires and malicious false alarms after they were called out to a spate of incidents in one evening.

Crews attended three nuisance fires and two false alarms after vandals carried out their attacks between 6pm and 11pm on Sunday September 24.

The incidents began at 6pm when firefighters were called out to a bin fire, they say was started deliberately, in Moor Park.

At 6.30pm crews were called out again after a quantity of rubbish was set alight on Great George Street.

And at 7.30pm firefighters were called out to Eldon Street after a passerby noticed that a commercial waste bin had been set alight at the back of a bowling alley.

Firefighters were also called out to two false alarms at 10pm and 11pm at the Market Street car park after glass on the automatic fire alarms was smashed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Obviously none of these incidents were particularly large or serious.

"However, we were tied up for a significant amount of time dealing with these nuisance fires.

"While we're attending these fires we can't get out to other more serious incidents."

Fire services confirmed that nobody was injured and damage was contained in all incidents. All the fires were dealt with using a hose reel.