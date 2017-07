A blaze in a commercial kitchen got out of hand and firemen were called to the scene.

Two fire engines from Hornby and Lancaster were called to tackle the fire on Main Street in the village of Wray, near Lancaster, .

Firefighters found a fire in an oven when they arrived at the scene and they used one hose reel and one ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported at the incident, which the firecrews were called to at 8.45pm on Saturday night.