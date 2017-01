A car crash in Leyland left one driver trapped inside their vehicle.

Fire services from Leyland and Chorley were called to Ulnes Walton Lane at around 4pm yesterday after two cars collided, sending one of them into a ditch and trapping a person inside.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty.

The two occupants of the car that had stayed on the road had already exited their vehicle by the time emergency services arrived.