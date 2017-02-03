Fire crews called to chimney fire

Two fire crews were called to a chimney fire in Preesall.

Crews from Preesall and Blackpool attended the fire on Acres Lane at around 2pm on 1 February.

used anAerial Ladder Platform to gain access to the flue at roof level, say fire services.

Firefighters used an Aerial Ladder Platform to gain access to the flue at roof level, say fire services.

The fire was extinguished using a hose-reel jet.

There were no casualties.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "People who have wood-burning stoves or open fires should remember to clean their chimney regularly, let fires burn down before going to bed and avoid using soft woods which can deposit resin on flue linings and cause chimney fires.

"Care should also be taken not to stack wood close to or around wood burning stoves or fires as radiated heat can cause the wood to set on fire."