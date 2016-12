Two fire engines from Fleetwood responded to calls of a fire at a property on Auguton Street in Fleetwood yesterday morning (13 December).

When firefighters arrived at the property at around 5am they found that a bin storage area was on fire.

They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause but it is believed to be of suspicious origin say fire services.

There were no injuries reported.