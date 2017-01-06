Fire crews attend gas leak near Chorley

Fire services were called to a gas leak from a 1,000 litre tank on farmland near Chorley yesterday (5 January).

The leak happened in the vicinity of a static caravan on Bolton Road in Withnell at around 11.30am, say fire services.

Fire crews isolated a valve on the LPG tank to stop further leakage.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "This was a potentially serious incident as there was a risk of explosion if the gas had found an ignition source.

"Fortunately, we were able to isolate the valve to stop the leak.

"If you suspect a gas leak in your own property, you should ventilate as best you can, avoid ignition sources, remove yourself from the property and call the fire service for assistance."

A woman who had inhaled some of the gas was given a precautionary check-up by paramedics.