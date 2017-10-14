Fire crew rescues dog trapped underground in Preston park

An adventurous dog required a rescue operation after it became trapped underground in a Preston park.

Fire crews were called to Haslam Park around 2.30pm on Saturday after the pet's owner reported it had disappeared down a hole.

The Jack Russell had managed to get stuck in the foundations within the remains of a former park building.

Officers were on the scene for an hour digging a route out for the stranded canine.

And shortly after it was reunited with its relieved owner.

A fire service spokesman said: "Somehow it had gone down the small hole, probably chasing rabbits, and couldn't make its way back out.

"We could hear the barking from underground and were able to excavate a nearby section so we could release it."