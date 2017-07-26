Fire at Hutton Grammar School sparks emergency call-out

Have your say

A small fire at a school in Hutton sparked an emergency call out, say fire services.

Two crews attended Hutton Grammar School on Liverpool Road at around 11.20am on July 26 after a member of staff alerted emergency services.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had already been extinguished when they arrived although smoke was still present.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire is believed to have been started accidentally and may have been caused by electrical equipment.

"Paramedics gave precautionary checks to three people."

Damage to the school is believed to be minimal.

Ambulance services confirmed three adults were checked for smoke inhalation but nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.