Fire alert after smoke is spotted coming from tanker on the M61

Three fire engines and crews were called to the M61 motorway near Chorley after smoke was seen coming from the wheels of a tanker.

They used a water jet on the vehicle, which was carrying 'plastic particles' and pulled over onto the hard shoulder, at around 9.45am, a fire service spokesman said.

The small fire was thought to have involved either a tyre or brake, the spokesman added.

Traffic England said one lane was closed because of a 'broken down vehicle with a brake issue'.

Nobody was hurt, and traffic was not thought to be badly affected by the incident, which happened on the southbound carriageway.

The fire engines - two from Bamber Bridge and one from Chorley - were called out by the Highways Agency.