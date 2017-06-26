Final call to stride under the stars with St Catherine’s Hospice

Hundreds of supporters will gather in the grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice this Saturday for the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Around 900 men, women and children are set to stride out under the stars for the popular Moonlight and Memories Walk, as they remember loved ones and raise vital funds for the hospice.

St Catherine’s fundraiser, Norman Cutler, said: “We’re overwhelmed with the response we’ve had to this year’s Moonlight and Memories Walk so far.

“It’s fantastic to see so much support for St Catherine’s. We have people coming from across Lancashire and as far afield as Madrid – and even Weatherfield!

“We’re excited to welcome a number of Coronation Street stars who are taking on the night time trek, inspired by their friend Tisha Merry – aka Bistro waitress Steph Britton – whose granddad was cared for here.

“The atmosphere is going to be electric as hundreds of walkers meet up in St Catherine’s Park to stock up on accessories and refreshments and take part in a dance warm-up ahead of the walk at 10pm.”

He added that it wasn’t too late to join in the fun and help a great cause. Online registration closes at 12 noon this Thursday. People can also sign up on the night at the hospice before 8.30pm. For more see stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.