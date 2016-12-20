Festive ribbons to remember loved ones

A tree filled with more than 1,000 ribbons in honour of lost loved ones has raised £1,110 for a cancer charity.

Gary Kirby, manager of Tithe Barn, in Church Street, asked customers to donate and place a ribbon on the pub’s Christmas tree in aid of CancerCare.

He said: "Apart from the lights, we didn't decorate the tree, we were waiting to see what happened with this idea. The team are totally overwhelmed by the response. It's the best Christmas gift for CancerCare and the local families they support."

Helen Hartin, community fund-raiser of CancerCare said: “The tree shows how many families locally are affected by cancer and other life limiting conditions. It is very touching to see over 1,000 ribbons with some heartfelt messages to loved ones past and present.”

The fund-raiser will be ongoing until New Year’s Day.