Festive hospital walk smashes its fund-raising target

A festive troop of merry men, women and Little Ted raised more than £1,500 when they marched 13 miles.

The group, which consisted of members of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and people who support young adults with learning disabilities, walked from the Royal Preston Hospital to its counterpart in Chorley on Saturday.

All funds raised will go towards Christmas presents for children with complex needs who are based at Acorns Primary School, in Preston, and providing a festive lunch for lonely pensioners.

Group member Charley Naylor, 30, from Euxton, said: “We set off at 8.40am and made good time throughout the day.

“Little Ted and his troop smashed it again this year completing in six hours with a few stops for a pint or two. It was a brilliant team effort and a fantastic bunch to enjoy the day with.

“I wish to thank everyone’s effort and donations. Team Ted is grateful and Little Ted loves each and everyone who joined in. A big thanks also goes to road surfacing contractors, Multipave NW Ltd, in Leyland, who donated £650.”

This is the group’s second walk as they raised £1,200 last year for Little Ted’s Appeal, set up to fund soundproofing of two rooms on the delivery suite at the Sharoe Green Maternity Unit.

To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Charley-Naylor