Festive boost for Preston charity

A Preston charity has been given a cash boost thanks to the generosity of visitors to a cafe.

Lyn’s Lunchbox in Savick held a Christmas lunch and ran a raffle, and donated the proceeds to Disability Equality.

The raffle raised £220 for the charity.

Disability Equality chief executive Melanie Close thanked those at the cafe for their generosity, and said: “It’s a lovely gesture and fantastic achievement from a small local business.” She appealed for other businesses to support the charity in 2017.

Contact Melanie at melanie@disability-equality.org.uk.