Ferry crew captures image of lifeboat on way to rescue drama

Ferry crews grabbed this stunning picture of Fleetwood's RNLI volunteers called out to rescue the crew of a yacht in trouble in the Irish Sea

The image, of Fleetwood's Shannon Class lifeboat was captured from onboard the Ben My Chree which operates between the Isle of Man and Heysham.

The ferry was put on standby to assist when the crew of a yacht made an emergency call on Thursday.

The incident happened 15 miles off Rossall Point close to one of the Irish Sea's huge wind farms.

Fleetwood Lifeboat was launched just before noon to assist the vessel, which had lost its mast.

The picture shows the Shannon class boat battling rough seas on the way to tow the yacht to safety.