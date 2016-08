Fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe attended reports of a building fire where it was believed there were people trapped.

The fire involved a first floor flat on Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, after a call-out at 11.20pm on Saturday.

Despite initial fears, one occupant was evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, four breathing apparatus and one ventilation unit.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately one hour and forty minutes.