Fat fryer causes kitchen fire

A fire chief has issued a warning following a kitchen blaze.

Crews from Bamber Bridge and Leyland attended a house on Welsby Road, Leyland, shortly after 8.15pm on Boxing Day.

Acting watch manager Pete Darbyshire explained: “On arrival we found thick, acrid smoke coming from the property which the householder told us came from a fat fryer in the kitchen which had been unattended.

“A team of two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used a hose reel to put out the fire. They were assisted by the use of a positive pressure ventilation fan which helps clear the smoke and make it a better working environment for the firefighters.

“Many of the incidents we attend relate to cooking and we would advise anyone who is cooking to stay in their kitchens and try not to become distracted.”

No one was injured.

Crews were at the scene for about an hour.