Fast-paced car owners’ club revs up for social meets and fund-raising

Who would have thought that owning an MG would be so much fun? Those who truly appreciate the model and its mechanics felt there was so much to discuss that they formed an owners’ club in late 1979.

It was originally known as Southport MG Owners Club but later changed its name to West Lancashire to widen its membership.

Jerry Myers of West Lancashire MG Owners Club

The group has more than 70 enthusiasts, plus three junior members, who meet at Briars Hall Hotel, in Lathom, on the third Thursday of every month.

They hold regular events, displaying their MGs and raising money for charity.

Stephen Kirton, publicity officer at the club, says: “There are many and varied activities each month which people can join in with, or just sit back and watch and chat with other members.

“We raise the money by having fun days out, raffles, garage auctions, bowling nights, social Sundays and many other events.

West Lancashire MG Owners Club

“In recent years we have donated to Derian House, Queenscourt Hospice, North West Air Ambulance, Southport Oncology MDU, and most recently to the fight against Ebola.

“This years main beneficiary has been Twinkle House, in Skelmersdale with a total of £430 this year alone.

“A monthly newsletter, the MAG, edited by the secretary, is published for each meeting to keep members up-to-date with events and as a record of the club’s activities.”

To give a taste of what to expect, during a recent social outing members brought with them nine MGs and four everyday vehicles. The line up of cars included two MGB-GTs (one being a V8), one MGTF, three MGFs, one RV8, an MG-ZT and an original MG-TF (1953).

One popular event in their calendar is the annual Rocker Box Derby, where members make a buggy out of a discarded rocker box cover from an MG (and any other bits and pieces lying around their garages).

All the rocker box buggies start at the top of a ramp and are released by hand, with no pushing, so as to let gravity take over and free wheel as far as they can. With two runs, the contraption that reaches the furthest distance is the winner. This year’s champion was Jerry Myers, with a distance of 27 ft 3ins.

Membership costs £15 per person, or £25 for a couple and £30 for a family. Fees are available for those joining after October with the annual cost covering the remaining months of the year and the whole of the next year.

Stephen adds: “If you like socialising and car runs, whilst having a bit of fun with like-minded people and have a classic car you would be most welcome to join us.”

l For more information, visit the West Lancashire MG Owners Club on Facebook or www.westlancsmg.co.uk.