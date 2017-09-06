Farewell to Preston bus station’s subways

They have been a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years and therefore they may not be many out there who will be sad to see the subways at Preston bus station go.

As part of the ongoing multi-million pound redevelopment, contractors have started filling in the white-tiled walkways with concrete this week.

Andrew Barrow, the county council’s project manager, said: “This is another important stage in the redevelopment of this landmark building. We know that the subways have attracted a lot of problems over the years, which led some people to avoid them or even avoid the bus station overall.

“Our aim is very clear.

“We want to create an inviting and improved space for people, whether they are catching a bus, or coming into the city for work, shopping or leisure.

“Filling in the subways will allow us to start work on the next stages of this exciting redevelopment project.”