Family pets rescued by fire services from kitchen blaze in Bamber Bridge

Two cats and a dog were rescued yesterday after passers by spotted thick smoke billowing from a kitchen window.

Two fire crews were called to the property on Greenwood in Bamber Bridge at around 4pm on 1 December.

They arrived to find a kitchen filled with thick, black smoke and were forced to use breathing apparatuses to rescue the animals.

The occupants of the property were not at home at the time of the incident.

An upstairs neighbour was able to escape from their property after they were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

Crew Manager Jamie Plant said: "This incident serves as a good reminder to check that your smoke alarms are working. In this instance, the smoke alarm helped a neighbour escape a potentially dangerous fire."

No people or animals were injured as a result of the fire, but the kitchen damaged by smoke.