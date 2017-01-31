Family friend Jamie Carragher pays tribute to tragic Parbold teen

Tributes have been paid to teenager Louis Simpson after a body was recovered from the scene of a Parbold barn fire.

A search operation had been ongoing since Sunday with the Chorley Road location the 14-year-old’s last known whereabouts.

Among those to pay tribute to the youngster was Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher, who posted a picture of Louis with his son James.

He said: “Absolutely devastated as a family about the news today about Louis, remember a cracking footballer for the school, holidaying with the family in Ibiza and staying over for his and James’s birthday. Most of all a great kid. R.I.P son you’ll never be forgotten.”

Floral tributes are gathering at Fairhurst Hall, near to the barn. And Louis’ school, Merchant Taylors’ in Liverpool, has opened a book of condolence.

A statement from the school read: "Louis was a popular boy and known to many of our pupils. Our school community is in deep shock and we will be providing the appropriate support, advice and counselling for pupils, staff and parents over the coming days and weeks."