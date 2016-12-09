Families in Preston to be charged by council for Christmas tree collections

Families in Preston are set to be charged for their Christmas trees to be taken away by the council this festive season.

Preston Council is proposing a £5 charge to remove trees from homes around the city after Christmas.

Earlier this year, the authority introduced a charge for garden waste bins to be collected, and the new payment applies to anyone not in that scheme, or who doesn’t put their tree in the brown bin.

A report from the council’s environment director has been signed off by leader Coun Peter Rankin, and it is due to come into force next week.

Trees will be collected between December 27 and January 31, with the fee agrees for next Christmas as well as this year.

Adrian Phillips, the council’s director of environment, said: “This is the first Christmas where the charge for garden waste collections has been in place.

“Over 18,000 households in Preston have chosen to have the garden waste collection service and for those people they will be unaffected.

“For those people who have chosen not to have a garden waste collection but would still like us to collect their tree, we have introduced a small nominal charge of £5 to collect and recycle the Christmas tree.

“There are many other ways to recycle Christmas trees from taking it to the household waste recycling centre at Tom Benson Way - to even composting, shredding and using for firewood.

“Our Christmas tree recycling collection service can been pre-booked at www.preston.gov.uk.”