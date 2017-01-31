Fairy wings help this group fly for charity

A group of women will be using their wings to help sick and terminally ill children.

Six members of staff at Longridge cleaning firm Fairy God Dusters will jump 15,000ft from a plane in aid of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The challenge will take place at Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham on April 2.

Owner Emma Procter said: “Last year we decided to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice by doing a 12-mile walk and form that point I decided I wanted to raise money every year.

“We chose Alder Hey because a couple of our customers’ children had to have treatment there. One in particular has a condition called Parry Romberg Syndrome which causes his skull to crumble - he is currently awaiting reconstruction work to his skull at Alder Hey Hospital,

“I am scared to death of heights but having five children of my own and knowing how scary it can be when they are poorly has opened my eyes to how much more scarier it is for the children and their parents who are having treatment at Alder Hey.

“My five friends have decided to join me which makes me so proud to know they stand by me and the charity events ,

“Chanice Kirkham is a close friend and she too is scared of heights but we’re going to pull each other through this. Megan and Sam Stewart, Shauna Higham and Kirsty Killeen are also close friends and with the bond we all have and the humour we have, we know we can do this.

“The remaining fairies will be there on the day to support us with the plunge.”

Emma and her colleagues are also hosting a fun day at Sion Park Community Centre, Ribbleton, on Saturday February 18, from noon until 3pm.

There will be raffles, a tombola, games, face painting, colouring competitions and cake sales. Entry is free.

Any businesses wishing to donate raffle prizes can contact Emma on emzie82@icloud.com.

People can donate by texting FGDS99 £5 to 70070 visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fgd17.