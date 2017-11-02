Ex-Heysham High School assistant head launches specialist grammar school

A former economics teacher from Morecambe officially launches an Institute for Teaching today, Thursday, in front of the Secretary of State for Education.

The new specialist graduate school for teachers is the brainchild of Matt Hood (right), a former assistant head at Heysham High School, who also stood as a local Labour candidate in city council and county council elections. It has been formed to address a growing need to improve the training and development of qualified teachers. Research conducted by the Institute shows that schools spend more than £1bn each year on teacher training and development but most of it isn’t helping teachers to get better. The launch is at Oasis Academy Media City in Salford.

Matt said: “Having an expert teacher in every classroom is the best way to make sure that every pupil, regardless of their background, gets a great education.

“But teaching is complex – becoming an expert isn’t easy. To improve teaching, we have to improve the training teachers get because most of what’s out there isn’t helping them to get better.

“Working with our partners, we’re trying to change that.”

“It is an honour to launch the Institute for Teaching and see first-hand how thousands of teachers will benefit from these new training opportunities.

“We want to ensure every child can reach their potential, wherever they are growing up and great teachers are at the heart of this.

“I want high-quality professional development to be a fundamental part of a teacher’s career and these new programmes – backed by government funding – will give them the skills, confidence and knowledge they need to provide a world class education for all children.”

Unlike existing programmes, courses are practiced based and heavily focused on teaching as a performance.

Curriculum designers have drawn on the training given to elite professionals in the worlds of sport and the armed forces and used those principles to create a rigorous suite of courses aimed at those wishing to become experts at what they do in the classroom.

The launch takes place today at Oasis Academy Media City in Salford where applications for the courses will open. For more information or to find out more about the courses visit www.ift.education.