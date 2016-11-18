Ex-Gladiators star Jet is on for a healthy start

Former Gladiator Jet made sure the region was healthy as she helped to launch a fitness day at a wellbeing centre.

The TV star, whose real name is Diane Youdale, helped to promote The Centre for Whole Health’s services and talk about her new role there as its psychotherapist and lifestyle coach until spring.

Diane Youdale and Gavin Jennings with leader of Chorley Council, Coun Alistair Bradley

Diane said: “The day was a huge success with the key areas that are vital to our personal responsibility for health being covered.

“I certainly feel like I have found an additional home for my work as a psychotherapist where all my underpinning value on whole health is from the same ethos.”

The Centre for Whole Health is an integrated suite which combines various treatments and coaching methodology, offering tailor-made and in-depth health, wellbeing, rehabilitation and exercise programmes.

Owner Gavin Jennings said: “The event was a great way to introduce Diane Youdale as our new member of staff. She talked about the connection of mental health with whole body health, including nutrition, stress and exercise.

Diane Youdale, MD Gavin Jennings and Paula Carse

“Our aim was to cover the main common challenges for people in the local area: staying healthy, fit and young in today’s super busy and stressful society and how to identify areas in your own life that could be causing a decrease in health and premature ageing

It also addressed two major problems in the UK -back pain and Type 2 diabetes

“These three areas are costing the NHS billions each year- and the problem will continue to rise over the next decade.

“The event was a full house and consisted of our current clientele and we also opened it to non-members completely free, as part of our commitment with Chorley Council to create awareness for our local community.

“Organic food was provided at lunch for all attendees, and it was a wonderful day where people got to meet and the response we got was excellent and many of the new people attending, signed up with us on the day.

“Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, also attended and we were able to also thank him for Chorley Council’s support of our business over the last few years.

“Alistair also discussed with us personally the growing issue we as a nation are facing with our nations drastically depleting health and the problem we face with diabetes.”

The centre will hold another health day on February 4. To register email info@thecentreforwholehealth.co.uk