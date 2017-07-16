Ex-furniture shop could become wedding venue

The site of a former city centre furniture outlet could be given a new lease of life as a large scale event venue if a planning bid is given the green light.

A bid has been submitted to the town hall to transform what was the V and A Home Limited unit on St Marys Street North into a banqueting hall and associated facilities that could be used as a wedding venue.

If approved, the location is predicted to create five full-time and 25 part-time jobs and the development will include establishing a new entrance lobby.

Details of the applicants have not revealed in the planning documents and agents acting on their behalf have not issued any further information when asked by the Lancashire Post.

But what has been revealed is the vision is for a vast banqueting suite with enough space for around two dozen tables.

Designs from Equilibrium Architects also show it will be equipped with a substantial stage area for entertainment purposes.

The venue will have a large reception room with mezzanine floors around the main banqueting area with parking provided for more than 40 vehicles.

The developers hope to convince council planners that the bid fits in with guidelines governing city centre development.

A statement from Bury based Equilibrium reads: “It will provide much needed banqueting facilities for people within the Preston area.

“The proposal will result in a vacant building being brought back into a viable use.”