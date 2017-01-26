Everything is going to be alright at the Harris

A neon sign assuring Prestonians that everything is going to be alright is in place on Preston’s Harris.

The Artist Rooms exhibition by Turner Prize-winning artist Martin Creed is now on display and will run until June.

The message has been installed on the outside of the Grade I listed building, over the existing lettering which reads To Literature, Arts and Sciences.

The exhibition will also include several of Creed’s works, which have never been seen outside of London.

Among them is famous Work No 227: The Lights Going On and Off, which won the Turner Prize in 2001.