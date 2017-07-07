Euxton Scout group raise £8,000 for Derian House Hospice

A scout group from Euxton has raised more than £8,000 for a children’s hospice after a mammoth fundraising campaign.

The Euxton Methodist Scout Group have spent six months working on the patrol charity challenge to help raise vital funds for Derian House in Chorley.

Leaders have praised the efforts of the team, who set themselves a number of events,culminating in a charity auction night which raised more than £3,000.

Group leader Dan Gosling said: “The challenge pitted patrol against patrol, we were encouraging the scouts to look beyond their own lives and into the community and see what they could do to help others less fortunate than them, they certainly rose to the challenge and made us very proud of them all.

I would also like to thank the sponsors as without their support we could not have made this happen. The total raised was £8,270 from the whole journey.”

The group was set a challenge in January as part of the world challenge award and fundraising badge to see who could come up with the most imaginative ideas for raising money.

Each group within the section went head to head and setting themselves a series of challenges, including a London to Brighton bike ride, fun runs, cake sales and car washes.

The charity auction evening, attended by around 200 people, was held at Chorley Football Club and was supported by a number of businesses and sponsors.

Prizes ranged from a family trip to Disneyland, Paris to and Amazon Echo, meal vouchers and wireless heating control system