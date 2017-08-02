Euxton mum raises £4,000 for St Catherine's Hospice in memory of late husband

An Euxton mum has completed a trio of hospice fund-raising events in memory of her beloved husband.

Following her husband Nigel’s death last January, Sian Peel has taken part in three St Catherine’s events with her family, raising £4,000.

Nigel Peels son Luke, his wife Sian, Sians brother David Cotgreave and nephew Josh Cotgreave at St Catherines Wiggle Four Counties Bike

The 47-year-old completed the 30-mile Wiggle Four Counties bike ride in May with her brother David Cotgreave, nephew Josh Cotgreave, and son Luke Peel, whilst she took on the 10-mile Moonlight and Memories Walk accompanied by her mum, Ann Cotgreave.

She also did a sky dive last year.

Accountant and dad-of-one Nigel Peel attended Day Therapy at St Catherine’s Hospice after his glioblastoma brain tumour diagnosis in 2014.

He died two years later aged 48.

Sian Peel with her mum Ann Cotgreave and cousin Rowena Chantler.

Sian said: “We all thoroughly enjoyed the bike ride and my mum and I loved the walk, even though we were wet through when we set off because of the rain. But the atmosphere was incredible, it was really good fun.

“I’m completely amazed that I’ve accomplished the three challenges I set out to do. The encouragement and support has been absolutely incredible. I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me and helped me raise £4,000 for the hospice.”

Her brother David added: “Taking part in the bike ride was a great experience, everyone was really encouraging along the way – it was a great way of remembering Nigel.”

St Catherine’s fund-raiser, Hayley Jackson, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Sian and her family for completing the trio of St Catherine’s fund-raisers. It’s great to hear that she was able to enjoy the bike ride and walk with close family members, while remembering Nigel.

Sian Peel after her skydive

“Without the support from people like Sian in the community, our charity would not be able to continue providing our vital care and support for people with life-shortening illness in Central Lancashire, when they need it the most.”

