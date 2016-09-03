Epic romance Poldark back on the box

It is 1790 and there is riot and revolution in the air.

Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) must fight for his freedom when George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) tries to have him hanged as a revolutionary. While Francis (Kyle Soller) and Elizabeth (Heida Reed) watch on in horror, can Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) save Ross from himself?

Crippled by debts, Ross and Francis try to heal old wounds by joining forces in a new mine free of the Warleggans. Ross and Elizabeth are thrown together by unforeseen circumstances, and Ross risks everything in a desperate smuggling venture.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Poldarks is tied to Dr Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and young heiress Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde) in unexpected ways.

The Poldark clan must learn to settle their differences once and for all, but at what cost?

Writer Debbie Horsfield hints at what the new series has in store: ‘The stakes are higher, the rivalries keener and characters go to greater lengths to get what they want. Ross continues to be a man of action, with his usual recklessness and headstrong risk-taking, but Demelza is no less proactive, often stepping in to save the day when Ross has overstepped the mark.’

We managed to catch up with star Aidan Turner.

When audiences last saw Ross Poldark he was facing trial and possible hanging.

Aidan reveals there are dark times ahead for our hero but with Ross you never know what to expect...

“We pick up with the opening of the second series exactly where we left off. It’s an incredibly hard time for Ross and Demelza having just lost Julia as well as having trouble with his company and potentially having to face execution. It’s as bad as it’s ever been for them both.

“Losing Julia will have huge consequences on Ross’s psyche. He is the type of person who wants the weight of the world on his shoulders if it keeps it off of other people but it breaks him to see Demelza suffering because he knows he can’t do anything about it. Ross needs to be in command, to be the leader or the captain of every situation but this is completely out of his control. They are broke and you see Ross and Demelza selling their furniture in the first few episodes which is a humiliating and desperate situation to be in.

“However, Ross is always on the front foot, he’s not somebody who gets too down on things. It is a dark time but he has gone through worse in the past and is someone who tends to thrive in the dark period of his life. He tries to stay positive and keeps trying to reinvent his business and opening new mines, taking on new men even though he can’t afford it. Ross doesn’t want anyone to feel pity for him which is noble in many ways but he is emotionally inarticulate and if he learned to free that up it would make life for him and those around him a little bit easier.”

Although series two does not bring about much initial joy for Ross, Aidan reveals it was an amazing feeling coming back to work after the success of the first series.

“It was lovely to come back knowing that the first series went out and it was popular, it’s a real morale booster on set. It’s also very flattering because we all worked really hard on the first series and it seems like it has paid off. It’s great because we enjoy doing what we do and we want the show to continue. There is so much more of this story to tell so it kind of needed to be a hit!”

Poldark starts on Sunday on BBC One at 9pm