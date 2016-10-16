UPDATE: Flood warnings stepped up across Lancashire

More flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for parts of Lancashire.

A flood alert for the Wyre Estuary has also been upgraded to a more severe ‘flood warning’ around Hambleton. A flood alert remains in place for neighbouring areas from Fleetwood down to Poulton and as far east as Great Eccleston.

An alert has also been issued for the Lune Estuary, south and east of Lancaster, and around the coast of Morecambe Bay.

The Environment Agency warned of tidal spray and flooding on roads and proms. Tides in the area are expected to peak around midnight and experts say flooding could occur two hours before or after.

In a statement the agency said: “Some roads and properties are likely to be affected. People are warned to stay away from the coast.

“Environment Agency officers have checked defences and are monitoring sea levels and weather conditions.”

There are 20 flood warnings and 40 flood alerts currently in place around the country.

