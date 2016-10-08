SLIDESHOW: Demonstrators gather to say ‘no’ to fracking in Fylde

Hundreds of protesters were gathering at the edge of Blackpool today to show their opposition to the Government’s decision to allow fracking to go ahead.

Placard-waving demonstrators were making their way to Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, this morning to protest near the site which has been approved for shale gas exploration.

The anti-fracking demonstration at Preston New Road, following the Government's decision to allow the process to go ahead

The move means that gas exploration firm Cuadrilla could start drilling at the site next year.

Local campaigners say the decision - which was “called in” by the Government - is an affront to local democracy.

A decision on a second possible fracking site at Roseacre Wood, Elswick, has been deferred.

Lancashire County Council originally threw out both applications.